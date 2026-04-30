DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a stray shower late. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Showers will be most widespread over southern portions of Delmarva. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 71°F. Normal low: 49°F.
After some showers Wednesday night, cool high pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic, making for a mostly sunny and breezy Thursday afternoon.
Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs in the mid 60s. A "clipper low" will swing through the region from the northwest bringing some more clouds to Delmarva Friday evening, along with a chance for a few stray showers, but not much in the way of measurable rainfall is expected.
As for Saturday, guidance is coming into agreement that an area of low pressure will travel along the Gulf Coast and emerge over the Atlantic off the Carolina coast. Current thinking is that the majority of rain with this system will stay south of Delmarva. However I am inclined to think that scattered showers will put a little bit of a damper on any Saturday plans, especially south of Salisbury. Unfortunately, at this point it doesn't look like much of Delmarva will see a drought-busting rain. Watch this space for updates.
High pressure builds in for Sunday, which will be cool, in the low 60s, but as the high slides east, winds shift to the south, and temperatures climb into the 70s with sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. A cold front is expected to swing down from the north sometime in the late Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe, which will be our next chance for rain.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 7 - May 13.