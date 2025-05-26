DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Rain likely. A chance of a thunderstorm late. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs near 80°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Temperatures will remain quite a bit cooler than normal for the next few days before warmer temperatures return.
Light showers and clouds from Monday morning have been pushed to the south, which has allowed high pressure to build in from the north. In fact, much of Delmarva has seen sunshine this afternoon, which has allowed temperatures to climb to near 70°F.
Skies Monday night will be partly to mostly clear, and in areas where the skies are more clear, some patchy fog could develop after midnight, but widespread fog is not expected.
The high will briefly stick around Tuesday as a low pressure system pushes from the Lower Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley. Expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and cool temperatures Tuesday.
As the low pushes northeast from the Tennessee Valley, the high will get pushed out into the Atlantic Ocean as a secondary low develops along the Eastern Seaboard. This will send winds off the Atlantic Ocean over Delmarva, making for a cool Wednesday, along with showers likely all day. While energy for thunderstorms should stay to our south, I don't want to rule out a rumble of thunder Wednesday evening.
By Thursday, showers will become more scattered in nature as temperatures start to climb to more seasonable levels, in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will climb to about 80°F, with a few showers possible Saturday, and partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for June 2 - June 8.