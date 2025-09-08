DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 63°F.
We're going to continue with cool temperatures being the weather headline as we look ahead to the first full week of September.
A cold front crossed Delmarva this weekend, bringing some thunderstorms Saturday night, that turned into showers that lingered into much of Sunday, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore.
That front has washed out and become a coastal trough that is going to stick around just offshore for much of the week ahead and will be the primary influence on our weather.
With the trough nearby, it will make our cloud forecast very difficult, with any single day possibly being mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. However, the Maryland Midshore and northern Delaware will be the areas more likely to see sunshine, with Sussex County, the Lower Eastern Shore, and Accomack County more likely to see clouds.
As of Monday evening, it looks like Tuesday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day. Winds from the northeast could gust to 25 mph or more over land, and up to 30 kts or more over the waters, where Small Craft Advisories are up through at least Tuesday.
Guidance is suggesting a low will form along the trough, and as it travels up the Eastern Seaboard, will bring a chance for some showers on Wednesday, again with southern parts of the peninsula most likely to see (much needed) rain.
Clouds mixing in with the sun will continue through the weekend, with our next chance for rain possibly on Saturday.
Expect temperatures to be in the 70s all week, with the coolest day being Wednesday (highs in the low 70s) and the warmest days Thursday and Friday (highs in the upper 70s).
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for September 15 - September 21.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.