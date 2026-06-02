Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 65-75. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 47-55. Winds: NE-N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 69-82. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 80-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
As the breeze continues off the Atlantic this morning, it will be a cooler day for everyone today. We will have temperatures at the beach in the 50s and 60s and inland with highs in the 60s and 70s with another partly to mostly sunny day. The breeze should settle down this evening and tonight and will allow temperatures to tumble again into the 50s for most of us by Wednesday morning with our coolest communities trying to get into the 40s.
The dry weather continues as high pressure settles directly overhead as temperatures climb a bit…back to where we should be for this time of year as highs reach near the 80 degree mark on Wednesday. As the high continues to slowly meander down to the south and east…the wind will start to shift to the south and then the southwest and the temperatures will start to climb. Highs reach into the mid 80s on Thursday and then into the 80s and 90s for Friday and Saturday.
Finally a cold front will arrive on Sunday with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. This front will need to be paid attention to over the coming days as there are hints that this front stalls out over the top of Delmarva and keeps us unsettled with rain showers in the forecast for much of next week…