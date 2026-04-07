Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. If you already planted flowers and plants for the season, you will probably want to cover them up for possible frost. Lows: 29-35. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 46-54. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. If you already planted flowers and plants for the season, you will probably want to cover them up for possible frost. Lows: 29-35. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy to start the day with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
As the front clears us, the cooler air for next week will remind us that it is April on Delmarva. A re-enforcing shot of colder air settles this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and the wind that will kick up on Tuesday will make things feel that much colder as we see a mix of clouds and sun across the area. Watching for a very cold morning on Wednesday morning as we clear things out and the wind does settle down with temperatures falling below freezing. So, if you were one of those folks that planted things a bit early this season, you will be busy later today trying to cover things up so your flowers / plants don’t die due to the possible freeze. You will need to cover things up again heading into Thursday morning as temperatures will fall again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Another cool day is expected Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs on a mostly sunny day. Watching a storm system forming down to our south will throw some extra clouds at us for Wednesday night and Thursday and will allow the wind to turn in off the Atlantic. This will keep beach town temperatures in the 40s and low 50s on Thursday while temperatures inland should warm temperatures in the 50s and a few low 60s for highs.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the foreseeable future with a general warming of temperatures over the next several days. We should see highs in the 60s and 70s into the weekend with lots of sunshine and even warmer weather is expected as we move into next week.