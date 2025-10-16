Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 34-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and breezy early. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 36-50. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds all day long with the chance of rain by the evening and overnight. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and most of the weekend. The cooler air will be very noticeable with highs for today and Friday will only reach the 50s and 60s and morning temperatures on Friday morning will be in the 30s and could bring us our first frost of the season in our coolest communities. At least we get to enjoy ample sunshine with the sweatshirt weather on Delmarva.
We drastically warm things up over the weekend into the 70s for highs as the wind starts to turn more out of the south and southwest as the ridge of high pressure slides out to sea. We will have a good amount of sunshine on Saturday with the clouds on the increase throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday itself will be a dry day ahead of a cold front moving in from the west which will arrive overnight Sunday into Monday and it will come with a chance for a few showers and storms.
There are indications that this low could…and I want to stress could…close off and keep us in the clouds to start off next week with some lingering shower chances as well. Something to watch, but we should dry out regardless by later next week with cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday.