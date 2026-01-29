Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW 10-35+ mph. Wind chill values: 10-20.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Windy chill values below zero.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds and breezy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the possibility of some snow overspread Delmarva overnight. Windy. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Snow is possible across parts of Delmarva. Best chance of seeing snow as you get closer to the beach. Accumulations are possible. Blustery. Highs: 22-28. Winds: NE 25-60+ mph.
The cold locks in for the next few days as this Arctic air will continue to funnel across the eastern ⅓ of the US. We will see a good amount of sunshine today, but it is a frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and low 10s and wind chill values below zero this morning. A colder blast of air settles for the rest of the week as we are only forecasting temperatures in the 10s and 20s for highs Thursday. The wind that will be around for much of the day today will make things feel like we are in the 10s for much of the day. It will make things feel that much more frigid.
We wake up with temperatures again in the single digits and 10s and the wind will still be kicking for much of the night. This means below zero wind chills are likely again as we wake up on Friday morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds to end the week and it may be even colder on Friday before we start to rebound a bit over the weekend.
All eyes continue to be on the possibility of a second winter storm in as many days heading into the weekend. At this point, the signals are there as the models suggest that the cold air will give enough and allow a new storm to form to our south and ride around the collapsing high pressure. At the moment, I have forecasted a period of snow starting on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday with possibility of a significant snowfall for some areas. The focus on snowfall looks to be at the beach and down across southern parts of Delmarva and the cut off from someone seeing snow and someone not seeing snow is going to be very drastic as you move north and west across Delmarva. Another big story is the very strong winds we will see on Sunday. We are forecasting wind gusts over 60+ mph and will lead to coastal flooding…beach erosion…the typical issues that come up with a Nor’easter. Still a few details to iron out, so we will continue to fine tune the forecast as we get close to the weekend.
Looks like we will return to normal winter temperatures next week with highs in the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We could see a little more light snow as a clipper system swings across Delmarva on Thursday.