Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&