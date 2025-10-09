Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 38-55. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Turning windy. Lows: 48-60. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the late evening hours. Breezy to windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E-NE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE 20-50+ mph.
High pressure takes control of the forecast to end the week and will bring another blast of the fall-like feel to the air. A lot of sunshine will only bring our temperatures up into the 60s for highs today. In fact, this high will allow it to settle overhead long enough to allow morning temperatures Friday morning in the 30s and 40s. The high begins to slide off the coast by Friday afternoon with the wind starting to pick it up out of the east and southeast with some gusts to 25-30+ mph possible by late in the day on Friday as we start to see the clouds on the increase.
Watching an area of low pressure to form off the coast of the Carolinas by Friday into Saturday and will have a few things working on the storm. The high to the north and what should become Jerry in the Atlantic will both work on this storm to direct it in a few possible directions. At the moment, I’m on the idea that the high will slide enough away from our coastline to allow the storm to the north and will bring us some heavy rain and windy conditions into Sunday and Monday and even linger into Tuesday with Jerry pulling it out to sea by late in the day on Tuesday. We could see anywhere between 2-5+ inches of rain and some wind gusts at times over 50-60+ mph at the beach for a prolonged period of time. This will lead to possible coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. Stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast.