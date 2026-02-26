DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: A few showers early, then areas of fog. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Gradual clearing. Highs around 50°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
A disturbance is passing south of Delmarva, which has brought rain showers, mainly over the southern half of the peninsula.
With lots of humidity from today's showers, calm winds, and some breaks in the clouds overnight, areas of fog are likely to develop overnight, that could reduce visibility through the Friday morning commute.
High pressure builds into the region Friday, when we'll see gradually clearing skies and milder temperatures climbing to near 50°F.
This sets us up for a wonderful Friday, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 50s. I don't want to rule out even a few locations away from the water getting into the low 60s.
A disturbance approaches on Sunday, increasing clouds, but we should stay dry with seasonable temperatures.
That disturbance will bring some snow showers to Delmarva on Monday, with a wintry mix expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will be much colder, only reaching the mid 30s on Monday. At this point, there is too much uncertainty to talk about snowfall accumulations, though they won't be anything like we saw earlier this week.
Unsettled weather continues through the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 5 - March 11.