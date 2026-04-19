For today, a cold front crosses Delmarva this morning bringing light rain showers, blustery conditions, and much cooler temperatures. Temps will actually peak early in the lower 60s, then fall steadily into the upper 40s through the afternoon. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest and become quite gusty, gusting upwards of 40 mph, so hold onto anything loose outdoors. Tonight, skies gradually clear, winds calm down, and it turns much cooler with a low around 40 degrees. Monday, sunshine returns, but it stays a bit brisk. Highs reach the upper 50s, with northwest winds still gusting upwards 30 mph. Monday night will be clear and chilly, with temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees, so watch for a light freeze in colder spots. Tuesday setting up nicely with sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s and
lighter winds. By Wednesday, we begin a warming trend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 71 degrees, and just a slight chance of an afternoon shower. That warming trend continues into Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Heading into next Saturday, we stay warm with highs in the mid 70s, but we’ll keep a small chance of showers in the forecast.