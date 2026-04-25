For today looking at mostly cloudy skies and breezy with highs in the mid 60s inland and cooler by the coast. Winds will be out of the east 15-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph at times. Tonight, conditions take a turn, with showers and even a few thunderstorms moving in and temps dropping into the upper 40s. Sunday is looking to be cool, and dreary with temps struggling to reach 50 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies, gusty northeast winds, and a few lingering showers throughout the day. Sunday night, showers taper off, with partly clearing skies and lows in the low 40s. Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance of an early shower, and highs rebound into the mid 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Tuesday looks pleasant, partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s again. By midweek,clouds increase, and by Wednesday afternoon, shower chances return. Rain becomes more likely Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 60s during the day and low 50s overnight. Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a lingering chance of showers, and highs in the mid 60s. And finally, Friday wraps up the workweek on a brighter note, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
Mgrewe
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