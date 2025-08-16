For your Saturday, patchy fog to start the morning, gives way to mostly sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees. Winds out
of the East 5-10mph. Tonight mostly clear and low near 65 degrees. Southeast wind 5 mph diminishing by morning. Sunday sunshine
returns with mostly sunny skies and highs near 88. Winds out of the SE 5-10mph in the afternoon. Sunday evening, skies
remain clear with a low near 70. Winds out of the South 5 mph diminishing by morning. Monday a chance of showers and storms
moves into the forecast in the afternoon hours with increasing clouds and highs near 83. Chance of precipitation 20%.
Monday evening clouds remain in the forecast with a low in the upper 60's. Tuesday waking up to sunshine early, can't
rule out a stray shower or storm. Highs near 80. Tuesday evening, partly cloudy skies and low 67. Wednesday sunshine returns
with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny highs near 82. Wednesday night partly cloudy
skies and a low near 65 degrees. Thursday sunny skies and highs near 80. Thursday evening into Friday, temps dip in the low 60's
Friday sunshine to start the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 82 degrees.