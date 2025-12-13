Winter Weather Advisory - from 1 AM Tonight to 1 PM EST Sunday
For today, partly cloudy skies with a high near 48 and light winds becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Rain may develop after 1 a.m. Saturday night and will change to snow before Sunday morning, with a low around 30 and little accumulation expected. On Sunday, snow likely from morning through early afternoon, bringing 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, blustery northwest winds, and a high near 33 before skies begin to clear. Sunday evening will be mostly clear, cold, and windy with lows around 18 degrees, wind chills making it feel like single digits. The start of the week will be dry and cool, with sunny conditions Monday and highs near the freezing mark. Tuesday we see a slight warm up with sunny skies and highs in the upper 30's. A warming trend arrives midweek, with mostly sunny skies Wednesday near 50 and Thursday reaching about 58 degrees, before a slight chance of rain Thursday evening. Friday looks mostly sunny again with a high near 50.