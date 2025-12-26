Expect mostly cloudy and cool conditions over the next several days, with periodic chances of rain. Friday will be cloudy with a
high near 40 and a slight chance of rain before 2pm, possibly mixing with sleet in the afternoon, then becoming more likely
later in the day. Rain is likely Friday evening, mainly before 4am, with lows around 35 degrees and up to a quarter inch of precipitation possible.
Saturday remains mostly cloudy and cool with a high near 44, followed by a colder Saturday night near 31 degrees. Sunday stays cloudy and
milder with a high near 49 and only a slight chance of rain, increasing again Sunday night. Rain is likely on Monday with a much warmer
high near 63, before turning much colder, breezy, and gradually clearing Monday night. Tuesday through Wednesday brings mostly sunny, but colder
weather, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and chilly nighttime lows in the mid-20s, with wind chills in the teens. New Year’s Day arrives
with mostly sunny skies and a highs in the upper 30's.