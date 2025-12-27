For your Saturday increasing clouds with a high near 40 and breezy northwest winds gusting
as high as 25mph. For this evening mostly cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday stays mostly cloudy, but milder, with highs in the upper 40s. Winds
out of the south 5-10mph in the afternoon. Sunday night a slight chance
of rain and a much warmer with lows around 44 with south winds gusting 10-15mph gusting
upwards of 25mph. Expect rain showers for your Monday, mainly after 1 PM, with above average
temperatures reaching near 65, before a strong cold front crosses Delmarva allowing skies to
clear Monday night and temperatures to drop around in the low to mid 20s. Tuesday turns colder
and breezy with mostly sunny skies and a high near 38, followed by a cold night near 25 degrees.
Wednesday remains mostly sunny with a high near 42 and a low around 28. New Year’s Day
looks partly sunny with highs near 42, turning colder Thursday night with lows near 20,
and finishing the week on Friday with sunny but cold conditions and a high near 33.