For your Sunday Funday, rain moves in mainly after 1 PM today with a high near 51 degrees and light southwest winds, and periods of steady rain continue tonight especially before 4 AM with a soaking three-quarters
to one inch possible as temperatures fall to the upper 30s. For Washington's Birthday, a few early morning showers are possible before skies remain mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high near 46 and north winds gusting over 20 mph, followed by a chilly low around 32 Monday night. Tuesday brings a return to mostly sunny skies and milder conditions with highs near 53, then clouds
increase again Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. By Thursday, we warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies with highs near 60, before rain chances return Thursday night into Friday, when scattered showers are possible with highs again near 60. The weekend looks somewhat unsettled with a chance of showers Saturday and highs cooling back to the low 50s.