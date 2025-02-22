For today, high pressure will remain the dominant feature for a majority of the day and the abundance
of sunshine will help temperatures reach the lower 40s during the day. Winds light and variable, becoming
southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Saturday night mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear,
with a low around 27. South wind around 5 mph. Sunday sunshine returns, with a high near 48. Calm wind
becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Sunday evening partly cloudy, calm winds and a low around 30.
Dry weather to start the week as our high pressure moves off the SE coast warming things up highs near 54.
Monday evening partly cloudy skies and our lows around 38. Tuesday Spring like Temps return with mostly sunny
skies and highs could reach 60 degrees. Tuesday night partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30's. Wednesday temperatures
remain above average highs in the upper 50's. Wednesday evening partly cloudy skies and our lows around 38.
Thursday a chance of rain moves into the forecast as a low pressure system builds in the area, partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday night a chance of rain early, giving way to partly cloudy skies, low around 35.
Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday mostly sunny skies, with a high near 48. Saturday chance of showers return in the forecast