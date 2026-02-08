We’re looking at a bright but very cold day today. Sunshine sticks around, but don’t let it fool you temperatures top out near 21 degrees, winds out of the northwest 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 miles per hour, wind chills will feel closer to six below zero at times. Definitely a bundle-up kind of day. Tonight, skies stay mostly clear and it turns cold again. Lows drop to around 10 degrees, with a lighter northwest breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Heading into Monday, we keep the sunshine, but it stays chilly. Highs reach about 32 degrees, with a light northwest wind at 5 to 9 miles per hour. Monday night turns mostly cloudy, lows near 18, and winds become calm. By Tuesday, we finally start to warm things up. Expect partly sunny skies with highs climbing to around 46 degrees. Winds start calm, then shift to the south at 5 to 9 miles per hour through the morning. Tuesday night stays mostly cloudy, with lows around 35. Wednesday looks similar, partly sunny and mild for this time of year, with highs near 46. Wednesday night cools back down under partly cloudy skies, lows around 25. For Thursday, mostly sunny skies return, with highs near 39. Clouds increase Thursday night, and temperatures fall to around 22 degrees. Friday stays partly sunny and dry, with highs near 39, then partly cloudy overnight with lows around 23. As we head into Saturday, we’re watching our next chance for precipitation. Mostly sunny skies, highs near 42, with a 30 percent chance of rain developing.
Mgrewe
