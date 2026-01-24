A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect till 10am this morning as well as a Winter Storm warning till January 25th 7pm.
A wintry mix will impact the area from late Saturday through early Monday as a strong winter system moves in.
Clouds will increase Saturday with cold temperatures, as we'll see highs struggle to reach the mid-20s, with wind chills
below zero at times, due to gusty north winds. Snow is expected to develop Saturday night, mainly after
10 p.m., and could fall heavily at times, leading to accumulations of 2 to 4 inches by Sunday morning. On Sunday,
snow mixes with sleet during the early morning hours before transitioning to heavier sleet, and then to rain
by the afternoon, as temperatures rise toward the upper 30s. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3
inches are possible. Conditions may worsen again Sunday night, as rain changes to freezing rain after midnight,
with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s and ice accumulations between a quarter and one-half inch possible,
creating hazardous travel conditions accross Delmarva. A slight chance of lingering freezing rain or snow continues
Monday morning before precipitation tapers off and skies gradually clear, with breezy and colder conditions returning. Dry and
cold weather follows for the remainder of the week, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 20s, and a small chance
of snow again by Thursday.