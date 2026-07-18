Good Saturday morning Delmarva! We're starting off with patchy smoke and unhealthy air quality conditions early this morning, should improve by midday. It will remain a hot and humid day across the area with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs climbing to around 95 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, it'll feel more like 103 degrees, so be sure to stay hydrated and
limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the afternoon. We'll see a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m., but many locations will stay dry throughout the day. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms become more likely, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Some storms could produce brief heavy downpours. Temperatures will remain warm, with lows around 75 degrees. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a much nicer day, as drier air moves in. Expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and a comfortable high in the upper 80s. Pleasant conditions continues into Monday with highs in the mid-80s, before showers and thunderstorms return Monday night. The best chance for widespread rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected. By Thursday and Friday, sunshine returns with lower humidity and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.