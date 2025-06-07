A muggy start to your Saturday, with areas of fog this morning and showers early, giving way to thunderstorms
after 11am. A few severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves over Delmarva
The main threat will be possible damaging wind gusts, hail, with locally heavy downpours. Highs 81, winds out of the W 6mph.
Chance of precipitation is 50%. Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance
of thunderstorms after 4am. Increasing clouds, with calm winds and a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, with
an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Winds out of the E
5 - 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday evening chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then
showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, with showers lingering after 2am. Mostly cloudy,
with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Monday waking up to showers early, giving way to partly sunny skies and
highs near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday evening chance of showers late, with increasing clouds, and a low around 67.
Chance of precipitation is 40%.Tuesday showers mainly after 8am with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 81.
Chance of precipitation is 60%.Tuesday evening chance of showers early, then an increased chance of showers and
thunderstorms after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday sunshine
returns and highs 83 degrees. Wednesday evening we'll have mostly clear skies and low around 64. Thursday sunny,
with a high near 87. Thursday night another clear evening in store, with a low around 67. Friday Sunshine and highs near 90 before
the chance of storms returns Saturday afternoon.