For today, partly sunny skies with a high near 60 degrees, breezy southeast winds with gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds increase overnight with showers developing late and lows in the mid 50s. Monday turns warm,
windy, and wet with potential for severe weather, showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, highs climbing to around 70 degrees. Winds out of the south 15-25 mph, gusting upwards of 40 mph. Showers and storms continue Monday night as a strong cold front moves through, and temperatures will drop sharply to around 32 degrees, bringing the chance for mixed precipitation and even snow by Tuesday morning. Any lingering showers early Tuesday will end quickly, followed by mostly sunny skies but much cooler with a high near 43. The rest of the week looks quieter, with highs gradually warming from the low 40s Wednesday into the upper 50s by Friday and Saturday.