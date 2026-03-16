Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with showers in the morning, then strong thunderstorms for the afternoon. Damaging winds with some storms. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 33F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.