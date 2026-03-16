Wind Advisory's already in effect for lower Maryland and Virginia Eastern shore thru Tuesday morning.
For today, confidence remains strong for the threat of severe weather this afternoon. Most of Delmarva
remains under a level 3 "Enhanced" threat for severe weather, (on a scale from 0-5, 5 being the highest threat level).
Eastern Sussex, all of Worcester, and Northeastern Accomack counties are currently under a Level 2 threat.
This storm system will bring strong damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and tornados are possible. Should a tornado Warning
happen, follow these life-saving steps:
For today, confidence remains strong for the threat of severe weather this afternoon. Most of Delmarva
remains under a level 3 "Enhanced" threat for severe weather, (on a scale from 0-5, 5 being the highest threat level).
Eastern Sussex, all of Worcester, and Northeastern Accomack counties are currently under a Level 2 threat.
This storm system will bring strong damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and tornados are possible. Should a tornado Warning
happen, follow these life-saving steps:
- At Home: Go to a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor (like a bathroom or closet) away from windows.
- At School or Work: Follow your facility's tornado drill and move to the designated shelter area immediately. Avoid large open rooms like gymnasiums or cafeterias.
- In a Vehicle: Do not try to outrun a tornado. Drive to the closest sturdy shelter. If you cannot reach one, either stay in the car with your seatbelt buckled and head below windows, or lie flat in a nearby ditch and cover your head.
- In a Mobile Home: Abandon it immediately and move to the nearest sturdy building or designated shelter.
I do expect Severe Thunderstorm watches and possible Tornado watches to post around noon.
Currently seeing showers moving into the area, with periods of heavier rain developing late this morning and continuing
into the afternoon. It will be breezy and unseasonably mild, with highs climbing to around 70 degrees as strong
southerly winds increase to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. Tonight, showers will continue—mainly before 2 a.m.—as
a strong cold front moves through the region. Winds will remain gusty, shifting from the south to the west after
midnight with gusts that could reach 50 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop sharply overnight, falling to around
34 degrees. Behind the front, Tuesday turns much cooler but mostly sunny, with a high near 44 and a brisk west wind.
Clearer and colder conditions arrive Tuesday night with a low near 25. The remainder of the week looks quieter, with
partly sunny skies Wednesday and highs in the low 40s, then a gradual warm-up with mostly sunny conditions Thursday
and Friday and highs rising into the 50s. By the weekend, temperatures moderate further with partly sunny skies and
afternoon highs near the lower 60s.
Currently seeing showers moving into the area, with periods of heavier rain developing late this morning and continuing
into the afternoon. It will be breezy and unseasonably mild, with highs climbing to around 70 degrees as strong
southerly winds increase to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. Tonight, showers will continue—mainly before 2 a.m.—as
a strong cold front moves through the region. Winds will remain gusty, shifting from the south to the west after
midnight with gusts that could reach 50 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop sharply overnight, falling to around
34 degrees. Behind the front, Tuesday turns much cooler but mostly sunny, with a high near 44 and a brisk west wind.
Clearer and colder conditions arrive Tuesday night with a low near 25. The remainder of the week looks quieter, with
partly sunny skies Wednesday and highs in the low 40s, then a gradual warm-up with mostly sunny conditions Thursday
and Friday and highs rising into the 50s. By the weekend, temperatures moderate further with partly sunny skies and
afternoon highs near the lower 60s.