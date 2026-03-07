For today, widespread fog early this morning before conditions gradually improve, with clouds giving way to some sunshine and highs reaching near 65 degrees, calm winds becoming south 5-10mph in the afternoon hours.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and much milder, with a low around 60 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m., along with winds out of the South gusting upwards of 25 mph. Showers become more
likely on Sunday, especially before early afternoon, with periods of rain and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. Highs will climb to around 71 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A slight chance of showers lingers Sunday night before drier weather returns Monday with sunshine and highs near 70. Temperatures continue warming into the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before another round of rain becomes likely Wednesday
night into Thursday as another stronger cold front crosses Delmarva bringing cooler air late in the week, with highs falling back to around 50 degrees by Friday.