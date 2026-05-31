It's shaping up to be a beautiful, sunny Sunday Funday, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5–10 mph. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, with a chance of a few passing showers. Lows will dip into the upper 50s. For Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with the possibility of a few scattered showers developing during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the mid-70s. Shower chances will fade Monday night, leaving mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid-50s. Tuesday brings a return to sunshine, though it will be a bit cooler, with highs around 70 degrees and a brisk northeast breeze.
From Wednesday through the end of the workweek, the forecast looks fantastic. Expect plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and a steady warming trend. Highs will climb into the mid-70s on Wednesday, near 80 on Thursday, and then surge into the mid-80s by Friday. Looking ahead to next weekend, summer-like warmth arrives with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures approaching 90 degrees by Saturday.