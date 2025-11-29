Cold start to your Saturday waking up to temps in the low to mid 20s. For today, mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees, winds calming down in the afternoon hours. Clouds move in Saturday evening with lows hovering in the mid 20s. Sunday showers move in after 12pm, mostly cloudy skies, and a
high near 55, with light southeast winds shifting to the south. Total rainfall amounts under a tenth of an inch. Sunday evening a 40% chance of showers late, followed by gradual clearing, and lows hovering 30, as west winds shift northwest. Monday will be sunny with a highs in the mid 40s, followed by increasing clouds Monday evening, and a low near 29 degrees. Tuesday showers move in early, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation 90%. Tuesday evening skies turn partly cloudy and lows hover the freezing mark. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s, followed by a partly cloudy evening, and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with
a high near 46 and partly cloudy conditions returning Thursday night, with lows hovering around 25 degrees. Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 42.