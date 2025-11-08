Chance of showers to start your Saturday, gives way to partly to mostly sunny skies with a high near 70 and light northwest
winds 5-10mph. Clouds increase Saturday evening with lows in the upper 40s and winds turning southeast after midnight. On Sunday,
scattered showers early, followed by a chance of showers in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 60s.
Winds will shift from southeast to southwest, 5-10mph then northwest overnight, as scattered showers and possible thunderstorms
continue into the evening before tapering off. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low near 45. Monday arrives with mostly
sunny skies, but much cooler temperatures, with highs in the low 50s. Monday night a chance of light rain before midnight as
lows dip to around 30 degrees. Veterans Day on Tuesday will be sunny and cool, with highs near 46 and partly cloudy skies at
night with lows in the mid 30s. The rest of the week will feature mostly sunny weather and a gradual warm-up, with highs in
the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s through Friday.