Good morning Delmarva! Keep that umbrella handy before heading out the door this morning. Showers throughout the day, with highs in the lower 70s. Winds out of the East will be blowing between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph. Tonight showers continue in the early evening hours, with lingering showers toward morning. Overnight, temps remain mild, with lows in the mid 60s and light southerly winds. Monday, Columbus Day, few lingering
showers give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs near 70 degrees. Winds out of the Northwest between 10 and 15 mph, with occasional gusts upwards of 25 mph. Monday night, skies turn mostly clear, and temps dip into the mid 50s. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and warmer, with highs near 77 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with temps dropping to mid 60s. Wednesday the warmest day in the forecast, with sunshine and temps climbing to the lower 80s. Wednesday night turns partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Thursday, a cooler change with temps topping out in the upper 60s. Our next chance for showers arrives Friday, with rain chances increasing throughout the day and highs in the lower 70s.