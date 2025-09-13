High pressure remains in control over Delmarva, bringing dry conditions through the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and a light northeast wind at 5–10 mph. Overnight, temperatures dip into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies with light and variable winds. Sunshine continues Sunday with warmer temperatures reaching the low 80s and northeast winds picking up slightly in the afternoon. Cloud cover increases Sunday night into Monday, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees. The workweek begins with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 on Monday, followed by a few clouds Monday evening and lows near 60. Tuesday sees increasing cloudiness and highs in the mid-70s, with a 40% chance of showers by the evening and a low around 61. On Wednesday, there's another 40% chance of showers and a high near 74, with a 30% chance of lingering showers before 2 a.m. and a low around 62 Wednesday night. Conditions improve Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 79, followed by partly cloudy skies Thursday night and a low near 62. Friday wraps up the forecast with mostly sunny skies and warmer highs near 83.
Forecast September 13th, 2025
