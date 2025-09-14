Sunday Funday kicks off with a touch of patchy fog early, but gives way to mostly sunny skies

and pleasant high near 83°F. Winds out of the NE 5-10mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and a comfortably cool

low around 60°F, winds light and variable. Monday, mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures

climbing to the upper 70's. Winds out of the E 5-10mph. Monday evening chance of showers sneaking in late, otherwise

mostly cloudy skies and a low around 62°. Tuesday, the low off the coast makes it's way in the forecast with

a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation 60%. High's near 72°F.

Tuesday night, the unsettled pattern sticks around bringing more rain and possibly storms, lows

around 64°F. Wednesday doesn't offer much relief, as showers and storms remain likely throughout the day, tapering

just a bit overnight with a low around 64°F. Thursday rain moves out bringing partly sunny skies and highs near

78°F. Thursday evening a few clouds and a mild low of 63°F. Friday, sunshine and a toasty high near 83°F.

Saturday, is shaping up to be another lovely day, with mostly sunny skies and a high near

79°F.

