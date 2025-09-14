Sunday Funday kicks off with a touch of patchy fog early, but gives way to mostly sunny skies
and pleasant high near 83°F. Winds out of the NE 5-10mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and a comfortably cool
low around 60°F, winds light and variable. Monday, mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures
climbing to the upper 70's. Winds out of the E 5-10mph. Monday evening chance of showers sneaking in late, otherwise
mostly cloudy skies and a low around 62°. Tuesday, the low off the coast makes it's way in the forecast with
a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation 60%. High's near 72°F.
Tuesday night, the unsettled pattern sticks around bringing more rain and possibly storms, lows
around 64°F. Wednesday doesn't offer much relief, as showers and storms remain likely throughout the day, tapering
just a bit overnight with a low around 64°F. Thursday rain moves out bringing partly sunny skies and highs near
78°F. Thursday evening a few clouds and a mild low of 63°F. Friday, sunshine and a toasty high near 83°F.
Saturday, is shaping up to be another lovely day, with mostly sunny skies and a high near
79°F.