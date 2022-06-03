Forecast Updated on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 56-65. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and comfortable! Highs: 77-83. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 56-65. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-82. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Highs: 75-84. Winds: SE-E 15-30+ mph.
The cold front is still sitting just to our north and west as we start to stir on this Friday morning. Throughout the early part of the day, the front will begin to push across Delmarva and you will notice the wind beginning to turn from the northwest and the humidity drop. It will become a very comfortable day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the 80s for most. This is right where we should be for this time of year with a nice evening on tap!
High pressure slides in from the north and takes control of the forecast for the weekend. It will also bring cooler air, keeping temperatures in the 70s and low 80s all weekend long with lots of sunshine. As we move into Sunday evening and Monday, whatever is left from Alex that will pass to our south along the coast of the Carolinas. We will see enough influence here to overspread some extra clouds on Monday and big waves in the Atlantic are going to be possible on Monday and early on Tuesday as the storm speeds away from the coast.
Another front on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring chances for some scattered showers and storms for us.