Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering showers early will give way to a little sunshine by the afternoon hours. Breezy early. Highs: 63-68. Winds: NW-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty showers by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 50-55. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Best chances for rain in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: A few showers / storms linger in the evening before rain chances dwindle overnight. We are partly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 40-47. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible. Windy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower possible. Most of us will be dry. Windy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Our unsettled weather pattern is starting to establish itself and will keep rain chances in the forecast of the next few days. The rain from overnight will begin to taper off this morning, but a few lingering showers are going to be possible for the first part of our Wednesday. Once we get to lunch time, the chance of showers should begin to diminish and I am going to be optimistic and say we could have a little sunshine before the sunset this evening. Temperatures today will be in the mid 60s for much of the day as some warmer air gets pushed into the area before the wind shifts this afternoon and this evening.
We get a break from rain chances tonight and early on Thursday before the pattern breaker arrives in the form of a cold front. The front brings with it scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms by the late morning and will continue for much of the day on Thursday. I expect the rain and thunderstorms to be heavy at times and bring frequent lightning and some stronger wind gusts as the front clears in the evening hours. Models are hinting at another 0.50 - 1.00”+ of rain from this cold front by early on Friday morning.
An upper-level low will break off to our north and west by Thursday night and will influence our forecast for Friday and Saturday. Friday will be a gray day across the region with a lot of extra clouds and I am putting the chance of some spotty showers in the forecast with the amount of cold air coming into the area. You need to squeeze some moisture out of the sky when this happens and that is why I am adding a shower chance to Friday’s forecast. Expect to have some extra clouds around with temperatures below average through the weekend.
High pressure slides into the Bermuda High position early next week leading to sunshine and temperatures well above average!!!!Highs on Monday should be near 70 with highs Tuesday - Friday climbing up into the 80s. Another cold front brings more scattered showers and storms late in the week next week.