Today: Gradual clearing. High: 43-48° Winds: NW 6-11 mph
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 28-32°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-49° Lows: 29-32°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 48-51° Lows: 30-35°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 38-55° Lows: 28-34°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs: 53-59° Lows: 30-45°
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: 40-44° Lows: 30-35°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 43-46° Lows: 28-31°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Morning Delmarva! Today Monday we will start to gradually clear in cloud cover. High pressure will bring back the dry and mild conditions. Temperatures will rise from the 30s to the mid-40s by the afternoon. The evening temperatures upper 20s low 30s.
Tuesday will be another dry day on Delmarva. As will look into the temperatures, they will start to increase where some areas could find temperatures making it to the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day. Evening temperatures will fall to the low to mid-30s.
The rest of the evening will be dry and unseasonably warm for the rest of the week. By Friday evening our next chance of showers will move into the regions.
The average temperature for early January is 46 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.