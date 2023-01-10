Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 44-47° Winds: NW Light
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 29-31° Winds: Light and variable
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs: 47-50° Winds: NE 5 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 36-41° Winds: SE Light
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs: 58-60° Lows: 36-43°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 55-5-79° Lows: 42-54°
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: 40-43° Lows: 29-34°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 43-46° Lows: 27-30°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Morning Delmarva! Today will be another dry day on Delmarva. As we look into the temperatures, they will start to increase from the upper 20s and low 30s to the mid-40s by this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day as a shortwave passes throughout and bring mid and high clouds to the area. This evening we will fell temperatures will fall to the mid-30s.
Four our mid-week we will see even more cloud cover with temperatures becoming warmer. Temperatures will be making their way from the upper 20s to the low 50s by the afternoon. The evening will find temperatures falling not too low thanks to the could cover, the temperatures will fall to the upper 30s overnight.
The rest of the evening will be dry and unseasonably warm for the rest of the week. By Friday evening our next chance of showers will move into the regions. And the area of low pressure will bring quite a bit of cloud cover on Thursday. By overnight into Friday a cold front will bring rain into the region. Rain will stick around until the evening hours on Friday making way for the pleasant dry weekend.
The average temperature for early January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.