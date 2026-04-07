DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: *Freeze Warning* Mostly clear and cold. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Sunny, cool, and breezy. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday night: Clear with frost possible. Lows in the low 30s.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs around 60°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny wand milder. Highs around 70°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
After some reinforcing dry cold fronts, chilly high pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic.
This will set us up for a mainly clear, but cold Tuesday night, with a Freeze Warning in effect from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s, posing a threat to any sensitive plants as the growing season has begun. With a breeze overnight at 5 to 10 mph, frost is not likely to develop. Take care to protect any sensitive plants, especially flowering trees.
Chilly high pressure centers itself over the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, bringing lots of sunshine, but unseasonably cool afternoon highs only in the low 50s.
Wednesday night will again be mainly clear, but with less of a breeze. Temperatures again will fall to freezing or just below, and frost will be a little more likely.
Warmer temperatures return by next Thursday into the weekend, with highs around 70 by Friday.
Temperatures climb into the low 70s this weekend. A weak cold front will sink down over Delmarva on Saturday. This front won't have much moisture to work with, but a stray shower can't be ruled out. Most folks will stay dry, though.
Next week we'll get into a warmer stretch of weather with afternoon highs back in the 80s for at least few days mid-week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for April 14 - April 20.