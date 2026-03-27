Friday showers before cool weekend
- Alexis Griess
Alexis Griess
Video Journalist
Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.
-
- Updated
Alexis Griess
Video Journalist
Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Crash on Route 50 in Salisbury, two MSP helicopters responded
-
Ocean City church, town clash over homeless encampment as deadline extended
-
Ocean City man sentenced to 40 years for deadly 2024 hit-and-run
-
Six injured in Wicomico County crash on Rt. 50
-
Woman charged after allegedly pistol-whipping man at Bally’s Casino