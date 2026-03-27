Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.