Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers and storms possible. Highs: 79-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW-SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or storm through the afternoon. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
The front has parked itself over the top of Delmarva overnight and will stick around for much of the day. This will keep things on the cooler side today with highs only into the 80s with a mix of clouds with some sunshine from time to time. There is this idea that we could see a few pop-up showers and storms over the course of the day. This will strictly be caused by the instability that is allowed to happen with the peeks of sunshine we do see throughout the day interacting with the wind shift that will occur during the course of the day. Once we get into this evening and tonight, the wind will completely turn out of the east and southeast and bring some stable air into play around the region.
Friday looks to be a drier day with just a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures inland in the 80s. We will be in the 70s at the beaches with the wind off the Atlantic that will continue into the weekend. This is good news of signs this front will push down to the south and help to clear things out into the weekend with temperatures a bit on the cooler side. Highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. A stray chance of a pop-up storm is possible on Sunday and Monday, but most remain dry as the Bermuda High will be in control of the weather next week with warmer temperatures. Another cold front triggers off chances for showers and storms by later next week once temperatures climb back up into the 90s.