DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: *Freeze Warning* *Frost Advisory* Partly to mostly clear with areas of frost. Lows in the low 30s.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 70°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
Chilly high pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic region; despite sunny skies, it has been chilly with most of Delmarva struggling to get out of the 40s.
With partly to mostly clear skies Wednesday night and a light easterly breeze during the day which has slightly increased humidity, Frost Advisories have been posted for the Lower Eastern Shore, and Freeze Warnings have been issued for the Midshore and Delaware. Again, sensitive plants and flowering trees could be damaged by overnight lows around freezing.
As high pressure shifts east, winds will gradually shift to the east, then south, bringing warmer temperatures to wrap up the work week.
Temperatures Friday reach about 70°F with lots of sunshine.
A weak cold front will sink down over Delmarva on Saturday. This front won't have much moisture to work with, but a stray shower can't be ruled out. Most folks will stay dry, though.
On the back side of the front we'll briefly cool down (although not much of a cool down!) into the mid 60s on Sunday.
Next week we'll get into a warmer stretch of weather with afternoon highs back in the 80s for at least few days mid-week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for April 15 - April 21.