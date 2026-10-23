DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High sin the mid 60s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High sin the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 45°F.
Pleasant and dry weather will continue through the weekend into pretty much all of next week.
After seeing some stratocumulus clouds Friday afternoon, skies will clear Friday night, as winds become light.
This will allow for good radiational cooling conditions, with frost possible by sunrise Saturday. The best chances for seeing frost will be away from the water, on the Midshore and over Kent County, Delaware, where a *Frost Advisory* is posted for midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. I don't want to rule out some frosty conditions elsewhere, especially along the Route 13 corridor, although a light breeze overnight will mitigate most frost potential.
With an easterly breeze, I'm now expecting some clouds to mix with the sun on Saturday, but no rain is expected, so folks headed to Ocean City Sunfest or the Sea Witch Festival will have great weather.
A frontal system will bring more clouds to Delmarva on Wednesday into Thursday.
Measurable rainfall is not likely in the coming week or two.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Oct 30 - Nov 5.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.