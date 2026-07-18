DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday night: A few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A stray thunderstorm possible south. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, some strong. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A shower possible in the morning. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F / Normal low: 69°F
Severe thunderstorms rolled across Delmarva Saturday evening, bringing damaging winds, downpours, and lots of lightning.
The severe threat is mainly over. However, a trough, and then the actual cold front will swing across Delmarva late Saturday night, which could trigger a few more thunderstorms with gusty downpours and lightning.
Sunday starts off mostly cloudy, but then we'll see gradual clearing during the day. With the cold front stalling out to our south, there is a chance of a stray thunderstorm over the Eastern Shore of Virginia, but the chance is low.
Monday will pleasant, just it time to go back to work!
Then another frontal system will approach on Tuesday, bringing yet another threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening into Wednesday. All of Delmarva is already under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather.
Then the rest of the week will be pleasant with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf has a medium, 50 percent chance of development in the next 7 days. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time, but we will need to watch it if it does develop.