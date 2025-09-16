Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Periods of rain and storms possible all day long. Blustery. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-E 25-50+ mph.
Tonight: On and off rain and storms possible. Blustery. Lows: 63-69. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Wednesday: On and off showers linger all day long. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 65-74. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers begin to taper off. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 63-69. Winds: E-N 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Early morning showers linger with gradual clearing all day long. Windy. Highs: 70-78. Winds: NE-NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The area of low pressure has started to arrive with some rain showers already beginning to move across parts of Delmarva this morning and will fill in throughout the day today. This slow moving and developing storm to our south will bring on and off rain from today all the way until Thursday morning with periods of heavier rain and thunderstorms possible. It will also bring us very windy conditions where we could start to see gusts inland to 35-40+ mph with wind gusts at our beach towns to 50+ mph possible…especially the next 24-36 hours.
As the rain chances begin to diminish on Thursday, we will have picked up on average somewhere between 1-3” of rain across the region with locally heavier amounts the farther south you go on Delmarva. As the wind increases off the Atlantic, a coastal flooding threat will become a concern with the high tide cycles starting this morning and continuing into Friday evening high tide cycles. Also, with the wind howling in off the Atlantic with massive waves forecasted over the coming days…a very high rip current threat and beach erosion are also a massive concern with this system. All things to pay attention to over the coming days.
The good news is that we dry things out heading into the weekend with cooler and more comfortable temperatures as highs only climb into the mid 70s for highs with lots of sunshine and lower humidity values by the weekend, as well! :)