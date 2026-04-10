Forecast Updated on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Starting with fog and low cloud and becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray sprinkles or showers. It isn’t a slam dunk chance, but a few of us could see a shower or two by the early morning. Lows: 48-54. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Extra clouds and a stray sprinkle possible to start the day. Turning partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W-N 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-70. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 75-83. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Waking up to some fog across Delmarva this morning, so be mindful of this as you head out the door. It might not be as foggy as you get closer to the beach as temperatures there continue to be warmer than it is inland, but look for the low cloud deck to settle in by the morning hours. The issue is that at the beach with a wind from the southeast and south…the low cloud deck could lock in and stick around for the rest of the day. This would keep temperatures closer to the beach in the 40s and 50s for highs. As you move inland, the fog and low cloud gives way to sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs reaching into the 60s and 70s.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the foreseeable future with a general warming of temperatures over the next several days. There will be a little hiccup as we wake up on Saturday morning with some extra clouds as a weak front clears Delmarva and will turn the wind in off the Atlantic that will keep temperatures a touch cooler on Sunday with highs in the 50s at the beach and 60s to near 70 degrees inland.
Even warmer weather is expected early next week with highs into the 80s and maybe some 90s possible for Wednesday and Thursday with records shaking in their boots. No real solid chance for rain in our forecast over the next 10 days at the moment.