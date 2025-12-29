DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: *Wind Advisory* Clearing skies. Winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times. Lows in the mid 20s, feeling like the mid teens.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Winds from the west at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times. Highs in the mid 30s, feeling like the mid 20s.
New Year's Eve: Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
New Year's Day: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
A strong cold front has crossed Delmarva, and while it only brought some showers during the day, it will usher in an extended period of windy weather to Delmarva to wrap up the year.
We're back in a pattern with an upper ridge over much of the central United States, which means with an upper low over Quebec, we're back in an upper northwesterly flow over Delmarva. That means chilly and breezy (sometimes downright windy!) weather for the upcoming week.
Wind Advisories are up for all of Delmarva for Monday night into parts of Tuesday, which is when we're expecting the strongest winds, which could gust from the west at 45 mph or more at times.
We'll keep winds around for the rest of the week, but not quite as strong as Monday night.
Temperatures are generally going to stay below normal through the upcoming weekend; the mildest days are shaping up to be New Year's Eve with highs in the low 40s, and again this weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s.
If you'll be outdoors to ring in the New Year on Wednesday evening, we're expecting partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s at midnight.
We are not expecting any significant precipitation this week, with there could be some weak disturbances in the northwesterly flow that could bring a daily chance for a few snow flurries.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for January 5 - January 11.