Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-64. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 80-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Highs: 84-92. Winds: SW-N 15-30+ mph.
Another perfect weather day is ahead of us as the high is still directly over the top of Delmarva and will allow temperatures to climb a bit more…with highs this afternoon into the 80s for most. It will be in the low to mid 70s at the beach before the sea breeze will knock us back into the 60s by the afternoon. The wind starts to turn overnight more out of the south and southwest and will start to usher in some humidity. This will only allow temperatures to fall into the 50s and 60s for morning temperatures on Friday.
Friday will be a significantly different feeling day as the humidity continues to climb all day long. Temperatures will soar with the humidity as high temperatures look to hit the 80s and even some 90s in the afternoon hours. If you like it even warmer than that, just wait until Saturday when temperatures soar into the 90s for everyone and someone reaching 96 or 97 on Saturday afternoon.
Finally a cold front will arrive on Sunday with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. The good news is that this front now looks to clear us by late Sunday evening and will push to our south enough to allow an area of high pressure to sneak in and take control of the forecast for much of next week.