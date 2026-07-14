DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear skies. Lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday: *Heat Advisory* Mostly sunny and breezy. Hot. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like 105°F or more at times.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s. Feels like 105°F or more at times. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F / Normal low: 69°F
*Heat Advisory Wednesday*
We have begun to feel the effects of an upper ridge building over the eastern United States, with warmer, albeit seasonable temperatures compared to yesterday.
The ridge will lead to yet another heat wave on Delmarva starting on Wednesday, when Heat Advisories have been posted for all of our viewing area.
Skies will be mainly sunny Wednesday, and despite a westerly breeze, we're expecting temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Given the westerly flow, we're not expecting temperatures at the coast to be much cooler. When you factor in the increasing humidity, it will feel like 105°F or more at times.
The heat wave is expected to peak on Thursday, with highs climbing to near 100°F, and heat indices in the 105° to 110°F range or more at times.
Skies will be mainly sunny, but with abundant heat and humidity we have introduced a very low threat of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening; most folks will stay dry, however.
Hot and humid conditions continue Friday with again, an introduced low threat of a pop-up thunderstorm in the heat.
The ridge will begin to break down during the weekend, allowing for several impulses of energy to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms which could feature intense downpours and downbursts that could cause damaging winds.
Temperatures gradually settle back to more seasonable levels next week, but with an unsettled pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.