Forecast Updated on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Heavy now ends across Delmarva by the morning hours. It turns mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers with blustery conditions. Highs: 28-35. Winds: NW 15-50+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 17-27. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Turning mostly sunny and cold. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries / snow showers possible. Lows: 20-32. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: A few light snow showers possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 37-44. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Turning mostly cloudy with rain showers possible by the evening hours. Highs: 45-55. Winds: SE-E 10-30+ mph.
The heaviest snow will start to taper off across Delmarva here during the early morning hours. The story for Monday will be the strong and gusty winds that will continue with gusts to 40+ mph possible throughout the day. The heaviest snow will be gone, but still dealing with a little light snow / snow showers for much of the day with temperatures holding in the low to mid 30s for highs today. Blizzard conditions are likely to be possible until the wind settles down this evening a bit. Remember, this will not officially be a blizzard until we reach the criteria of winds sustained over 30+ mph or gusts higher than that with blowing and drifting snow or heavy snow that bring visibility down to under a 1/4 mile for 3 hours or more straight.
Coastal flooding remains to be a threat with this morning’s high tide cycle and will linger into tonight’s cycle as well before those conditions will improve. We should be on the lookout for a blowout tide cycle on the Chesapeake Bay sometime during the day on Tuesday once the wind settles down completely. It is still on the cold side on Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s, but at least the sun will start to come out.
Watching a clipper system that will bring enough moisture to overspread some extra clouds and even the chance of a few snow showers / flurries overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The good news is that this clipper will trigger some warmer air to move into the region with temperatures pushing up into the 40s on Wednesday with 50s possible by late week and the weekend.
Then the next big problem comes up. We will start melting all this snow with the warmer temperatures and another storm looks to push across the region with rain chances by Thursday into Thursday night and Friday morning. With all the water this snow is holding and the rain we have already seen…low lying flooding and sink holes may become something to worry about by the weekend. At least the weekend looks to be fantastic at the moment.