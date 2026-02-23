Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon but it will remain cloudy. High near 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.