*Coastal Flood Advisory* for Accomack, Sussex, and Kent, Del. Counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.
*Wind Advisory* for Accomack and Coastal Worcester Counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Windy with periods of rain, heavy at times. Several inches of rain possible. Winds could gust to 40 mph or more. Localized flooding possible, especially on the Atlantic coast. Lows around 60°F. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Saturday: Windy with periods of rain in the morning, which could be heavy at times, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Breezy. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Hurricane "Ian" made another landfall Friday afternoon in South Carolina and its remnants are poised to cause messy weather along much of the East Coast tonight through the weekend.
On Delmarva, periods of heavy, windswept rain are likely across much of the peninsula Friday night. Several inches of rain could cause localized flooding in poorly drained areas - although the rain will help the dry conditions we've been dealing with over the summer. Winds will be gusty, with 40+ wind gusts likely. Tropical storm force winds are likely on the Atlantic Coast and the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where tropical storm warnings are up and sustained winds of 40 mph or more are likely.
The gusty northeasterly winds will likely cause significant beach erosion and coastal flooding in low lying areas, especially around the time of high tide.
There is a low, but non-zero, threat of brief, spin-up tornadoes overnight, mainly Accomack County.
By Saturday, the rain will become more scattered, but still gusty, and those conditions will continue through Monday.
Remnants of "Ian" then move off the Atlantic coast early next week, with a secondary low developing over Virginia and North Carolina causing lingering showers through at least Tuesday.
High pressure builds in by mid-week, and we'll be sunny and dry late in the week.