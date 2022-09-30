Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.