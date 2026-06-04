DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Lows in the low 60s.
Friday: Sunny and warmer. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Highs in the low 90s, with upper 80s at the coast.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
High pressure has centered itself over the East Coast, making for a summer-like end to the work week.
That will mean a clear and comfortable overnight, with light southerly winds and lows falling to the low 60s.
Friday will be a hot day with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Winds will be from the west/southwest at about 5 to 10 miles per hour, which means the beaches and boardwalks will get in on the hot weather action, with coastal temperatures reaching the upper 80s.
We'll have more of the same on Saturday, with heat and mainly sunny skies. However, there is likely to be a thin, high cloud deck on Saturday which will filter out the sun. Fortunately, humidity will be not be all that high, so we likely won't have to talk about a heat index through Saturday.
Our next rain chances will come as a cold front sags down over Delmarva on Sunday, bringing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Latest guidance has revised the amount and coverage of showers and storms down, so we're not expecting much in the way of measurable rain, except in any downpours in a thunderstorm.
High pressure will build in from the north, clearing out the front by Monday, making for a return of mostly sunny skies, but cool and breezy conditions; highs Monday and Tuesday likely won't get out of the 70s (which is, in fact, reasonable for this time of year).
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for Jun 11 - Jun 17.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic at this time.