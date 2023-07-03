DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail, downpours, and frequent lightning. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times, except cooler at the beaches. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday night: Scattered strong thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Independence Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Some pop-up afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Unseasonably hot weather continues on Delmarva today.
Most of Delmarva missed out on strong thunderstorms Sunday evening, although on severe thunderstorm transited the peninsula, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Kent (DE) Counties.
A hot air mass remains over the region, and today is likely to be the hottest day of the week, as temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90s, and with the humidity it will feel like 100 degrees or more. Be careful not to overexert yourself, and stay hydrated. If you have outdoor plans, it might be a good idea to do them in the morning, before the hottest temperatures arrive.
A weak cold front will approach Monday evening, and could trigger some thunderstorms that in the hot, humid, and unstable air mass could develop into severe storms. The greatest threat with any storms will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and some hail. The tornado threat is very low, and is mainly confined to the Midshore and northern Delaware. As was the case last night, not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but if you have outdoor plans, be sure to have shelter nearby should one of these storms roll through your neighborhood.
On Independence Day, the hot weather will continue, with again most locations on Delmarva rising into the low 90s, with heat indices near 100 degrees. For fireworks in the evening, there is a low chance of a few pop-up thunderstorms, but most will stay dry.
The pattern will relax for the second half of the week, although it will stay quite warm, with afternoon highs remaining up around 90 degrees through Friday. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with a low chance of some pop-up thunderstorms.
A cold front will approach next weekend, bringing some slightly cooler temperatures and shower/thunderstorm chances.
In the tropics, there are no areas of concern in the next seven days.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 10-July 16.