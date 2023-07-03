Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.