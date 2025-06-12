Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Showers and storms are possible early in the evening hours. It turns mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a couple stray showers / storms in the afternoon. Most folks will be dry with more stable air in place. Highs: 72-82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The humidity has been going up steadily overnight and we woke up to some fog across the area early this morning as temperatures hold in the 60s and 70s out the door this morning. Once the fog and low cloud deck break apart and lift…we will see temperatures climb quickly into the 80s and some 90s today with a good amount of sunshine once again with high pressure slowly sliding off the coast. Fog again will be possible as we wake up on Friday morning with temperatures overnight in the 70s across the region.
Another hot day is possible on Friday with highs again into the 80s and 90s, but we will see a chance of a few thunderstorms developing over the region as we start to interact with a cold front. That cold front arrives on Saturday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of these storms packing a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. It does look like this front will try to get out of here by Sunday morning and we will see a cooler day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with the wind in off the Atlantic. If the front stalls out closer to us, the chance for lingering showers and storms will be there…at the moment, I will say we get away with one for Sunday.
The front comes back to the north as a warm front and will trigger off more showers and storms possible throughout the day on Monday. Once the front clears, we settle into our typical summer pattern with the Bermuda High fully in control of the forecast with hot and humid conditions for much of next week with highs well into the 90s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.